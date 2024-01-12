SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The Greene County Sheriff’s Office is searching for people responsible for the death of a blue heeler after it was found on the side of a road.

In a Facebook post, the Greene County Sheriff’s Office said that a passerby saw a blue heeler on the side of the road with burns to her body and zip-ties around her legs. The passerby stopped and took the dog to a local veterinarian’s office.

The incident happened near the 6500 block of N. Farm Road 197.

The Facebook post states that the puppy did not survive her injuries.

The Greene County Sheriff’s Office is asking for any information regarding the abuse and animal cruelty and can be reached at 417-829-6230.