GREENE COUNTY, Mo. – A Greene County business owner has been charged by the Missouri Attorney General’s Office for exploiting the elderly and deceptive business practices.

Richard Gillette is charged with one count of financial exploitation of the elderly, three counts of deceptive business practices, and two counts of stealing.

According to a probable cause statement, Gillette owned and operated Premiere Exterior Solutions (PES).

In three different incidents, consumers reported a total loss of $46,544.10.

August 2021

According to court documents, a consumer entered an agreement to remove old siding, replace rotting wood and replace the soffit at the residence. PES required a 50% deposit and said the project would be completed in six to eight weeks. A check was provided of $3,572.50 to be used for materials for the job. The state says the job was never started and the consumer contacted Gillette in September 2022 for a refund but it was never provided.

September 2021

Court documents say a consumer entered an agreement with PES to replace siding, a wood deck and pergola at the residence. An employee told the consumer the project would be completed within two weeks. PES required a 50% deposit up front before beginning the project, which resulted in a check for $24,410. The state says the consumer was given a variety of excuses for delays and the company failed to provide any work, materials or provide a refund.

May 2022

According to court documents, a consumer entered an agreement to replace the deck on the property. PES requested a 50% up-front deposit, which led to the consumer providing two checks. The total equaled $18,561.60. Over the following months, the state says the consumer was given excuses as to why the work never began. Gillette eventually stopped responding to the consumer’s phone calls and no refund was provided.

Online records indicate a warrant has been issued for Gillette’s arrest. He does not have a lawyer listed as representing him in this case.

Consumers who believe they may have been scammed by a contractor should file a complaint with the Missouri Attorney General’s Office by calling the Consumer Protection hotline at (800) 392-8222 or by submitting a complaint online at ago.mo.gov.