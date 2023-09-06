GREENE COUNTY, Mo. — On August 28, Greene County formally adopted property tax relief for some seniors with the passage of Senate Bill 190.

The bill modifies provisions relating to property tax relief. Governor Parson signed the bill on July 6 and the bill went into effect on August 28. The intent of the bill is to help senior citizens save money on property taxes by freezing the tax rate permanently.

There is no age specifically stated in the bill and not every senior will qualify, according to a press release from Greene County. Several counties have asked Governor Parson to call a special session to provide further clarity.

It is unlikely the law will be implemented before 2023 county tax bills are mailed out in November.