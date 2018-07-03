Green Forest Cancels Fireworks Over Dry Conditions Video

GREEN FOREST, Ark. -- In some areas the extreme heat is coupled with very dry conditions -- leading one local city to impose a burn ban this holiday.

This means the people in Green Forest, Arkansas will have to do without their annual Patriot's Day fireworks show, put on by the city.

I regret it. I love fireworks myself. We just don't want to take a chance," said Green Forest Mayor Charlie Reece.

The burn ban means no one in the city will be allowed to use fireworks at all.

"The Fire Chief approached me a few days ago..and was concerned about how dry the foilage was, " the mayor said.

Central Taney County Fire District Training Officer Jeff Romines says his district is pretty dry as well.

"We are dry. It may not seem like it, because we've got some green grass and things like that," Romines said, "But we are dry. We're kind of bordering of getting it back into a drought again."

"You never know. Not just grass, you can catch cars, homes, everything like that. We've had.. you know, you've had houses burn every year cause of fireworks. Because of rockets and things laying on the roofs," said Romines.

While we know that calling off a professional fireworks display is sometimes necessary as a safety precaution, Officer Romines says it is unusual.

"It would have to be probably a pretty significant drought."

According to Mayor Reece, what they're dealing with is pretty significant.

"We haven't had any rain to speak of..any measurable rain to speak of in Green Forest for quite some time," the mayor said.

"The area where we usually set off the fireworks is in a pasture and the grass is like straw right now. There's no green in it at all. So we felt it would be better to be safe than sorry," Mayor Reece said.

The mayor says the city had a couple of small grass fires over the weekend -- both caused by fireworks.