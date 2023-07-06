GREEN FOREST, Ark. — A crash between two vehicles east of the Green Forest city limits killed three people and injured four on July 5.

According to a crash incident report from the Arkansas Department of Public Safety, a 2015 Chevrolet truck was eastbound on U.S. Highway 62 and a 2020 Chevrolet Equinox was westbound.

The investigation showed that the Equinox crossed the center line near County Road 902 outside of the Green Forest city limits and hit the truck head-on around 9:30 a.m.

Five people were in the truck:

Caleb Crow, 18, of Dallas, was the driver. He was injured.

Abigail Cox, 20, of Fishers, was killed.

Joshua Case, 18, of Grapevine, was injured.

Tiki Braner, 19, of Georgetown, was injured.

Joel Tibbits, 19, of Wake Forest, was injured.

Two people were in the Equinox:

Michael Weiss, 46, of Cotter, was the driver. He was killed.

Amy Weiss, 44, of Cotter, was killed.

Weather and road conditions were clear and dry.