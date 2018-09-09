Greek Festival Held in Springfield Video

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. -- The rain earlier on Saturday didn't keep people from around the area from checking out the Greek Festival here in Springfield.

It's a family-oriented celebration of everything Greek, including native dancing and delicious food.

The event also had a photo booth where people could dress up as Greek gods; there was also a silent auction and rides for the kids.

Those attending told us it's about experiencing different cultures and different foods and that they saw a lot of camaraderie and togetherness at the festival.

"We just wanted to try something different, just to see what it's like, see what the environment is like, the culture. We had never been to an Orthodox church before so we wanted to see what it's like," Otis Marshall said.

The Greek Festival is held by the Saint Thomas the Apostle Orthodox Church every year.