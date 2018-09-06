Grant Avenue to Close Overnight for Improvements
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. -- Grant Avenue will be closed tonight, Sept. 6 and reopen Sept. 7.
According to the City of Springfield, Grant Avenue between Phelps Street and Walnut Street will close at 7 p.m. and open the next day at 6 a.m., weather permitting.
This part of Grant Avenue is closing for road improvements.
