News

Grant Avenue to Close Overnight for Improvements

By:

Posted: Sep 06, 2018 11:04 AM CDT

Updated: Sep 06, 2018 11:04 AM CDT

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. -- Grant Avenue will be closed tonight, Sept. 6 and reopen Sept. 7.

According to the City of Springfield, Grant Avenue between Phelps Street and Walnut Street will close at 7 p.m. and open the next day at 6 a.m., weather permitting.

This part of Grant Avenue is closing for road improvements.

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Latest News

Video Center

Stay Connected