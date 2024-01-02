SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The new Wilson Logistics Arena at the Ozark Empire Fairgrounds grand opening party has been announced.

The grand opening celebration will begin at 11 a.m. and will feature a ribbon cutting, presentations, appetizers and tours of the new facility.

The arena has 6,300 seats and more than 163,000 square feet. It will also feature a bar and grill, a VIP area and three additional remote concession stands for larger shows.

“This grand opening event marks the culmination of hard work and dedication from the Ozark Empire staff, board, construction crew, and community. We look forward to providing unforgettable experiences for years to come,” Aaron Owen, CEO of Ozark Empire Fairgrounds and Event Center said.

There will also be a grand opening party on January 11 beginning at 7 p.m. featuring Russell Dickerson and Liz Moriondo. Tickets to the event are $20 and can be bought here.

Upcoming events in 2024 include the O’Reilly Outlaw Nationals Monster Truck Show, Ozark Lunkers Arena League, Cavender’s PFI Bullriding Nationals, HBA Home Show and much more.

“This grand opening isn’t just about a new venue at the Fairgrounds. It’s to showcase the investment being made in our community to bring new events to the Ozarks and to enhance our already great city,” Owen said.