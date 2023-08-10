NEWTON COUNTY, Mo. — A 21-year-old man from Granby was killed during an early morning crash on August 10 on Wallaby Road west of Pierce City.

According to the crash report from MSHP, Trenton Wilson was killed after the car he was driving traveled over railroad tracks and lost control. The vehicle then traveled off the right side of the roadway, down an embankment, before striking the ground and overturning.

Wilson was pronounced dead at the scene. Four other people, two of which were juveniles, were transported to a hospital in Joplin with serious injuries.

This is the 83rd fatality crash in Troop D in 2023.