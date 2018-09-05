Governor Parson Signs Proclamation to Convene Special Session

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo -- The special session will address legislative priorities like STEM education and drug treatment courts.

On September 4, 2018, Governor Mike Parson signed a proclamation that will convene the Missouri General Assembly for a Special Session concurrent with Veto Session. The Special Session will take place the week of September 10-14 and will focus on the passage of computer science course access and awareness of career opportunities through STEM education, as well as expanding treatment courts in the State of Missouri.

“As Governor, it is my responsibility to give students every opportunity to be fully equipped with the skills needed to enter Missouri’s workforce,” said Gov. Parson. “It is also important that, when needed, Missourians receive the proper treatment services necessary to gain employment or further their education. By proclaiming a special session, these issues will be addressed,” Gov. Parson added.

The new STEM education bill requires Missouri Department of Elementary and Secondary Education (DESE) to establish an online program to educate students about STEM careers and allows for multiple companies to apply to provide the program. By passing this during a special session, it will allow for DESE to start the process of implementing it for the 2019-2020 school year.

The new treatment court legislation will focus solely on reforms to treatment courts throughout the state. Expansion of treatment courts will allow for more individuals to get treatment, rather than being incarcerated in our already overcrowded prison system.