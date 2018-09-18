Governor Parson May Soon Sign Bill To Expand Use of Treatment Courts

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. photo: Missouri Gov's office

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. - Governor Mike Parson may soon sign a bill designed to expand the use of treatment courts in Missouri, after a recent special session in Jefferson City.

State Representative Kevin Austin, of Springfield, says if his House Bill Two is signed into state law, you can expect to see specialty treatment court options offered in parts of the state that up until now have simply sent certain offenders to prison.

Not only will Austin's legislation allow counties to start treatment court programs without approval from a higher office, but he says it will also allow for an expansion of the treatment court program itself.

Where in the past, treatment court has typically dealt with drug violations, Austin says soon, treatment court will be sued as address crimes committed by a number of different at-risk demographics.