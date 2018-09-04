Governor Parson Announces Special Session: Tackles Opioid Crisis & STEM Education Video

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. - Missouri Governor Mike Parson stopped in three Missouri cities Tuesday.

One of those is right here in Springfield.

Parson talked about two bipartisan issues as part of an announced special session for next week.

The first is to strengthen treatment courses to combat the opioid crisis and other drug problems.

The second topic he discussed was expansions for computer science education access to prepare Missouri's high school students for future workforce demands.

Governor Parson wanted to focus on treatment court because drug abuse is a growing national problem.

Drug overdoses are the leading cause of accidental death in the United States, and the Governor is pushing treatment courts as a solution.

"Treatment court plays a vital role in working to reduce our prison population," Governor Parson said, "ultimately saving the state money by reversing our overcrowded prisons."

The Governor said he doesn't want to continue the method of continuous punishment.

"We know that when someone gets out of prison or jail, they go right back to the same behaviors they came from. And science tells us that's true," said Peggy Davis, with Greene County's treatment court.

Davis said 49% of people who go through the program don't go back into the system.

"We have lots of research," Davis said, "25 years of research tell us that the drug court and treatment court model works. It changes lives."

"But I tell you the future of Missouri will depend on alternative sentencing," Governor Parson said, "I'm not interested in building any more new prisons as governor of the state of Missouri. I am not.

Treatment court made a big difference for Angie Presley, who was arrested 15 years ago on prescription drug fraud.

"Without drug court and my family, and the support system I had found, I would not be where I am today," Presley explained, "Today I am 13 years clean."

The second topic the Governor is bringing to the special session is STEM education.

"Career awareness for science, engineering, technology, and math," Governor Parson said, "workforce demands require our students to be equipped and ready with these skills.The department of elementary and secondary education will regard high schools the flexibility to update policy and to allow computer science credit to count towards graduation."

The sessions will begin the week of Monday 9/10/2018 and expected to end on Friday 9/14/2018.