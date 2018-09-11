Gov. Parson Orders Flag Flown at Half-Staff in Honor of Greene County Deputy

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo - Governor Mike Parson has announced that the flags to be flown at half-staff at all government buildings statewide for one full day.

Gov. Parson says the day will be on Thursday, September 13, 2018, to honor Greene County Deputy Sheriff Aaron P. Roberts.

“Deputy Sheriff Aaron P. Roberts exemplified the finest traditions of our Missouri law enforcement officers,” Governor Parson said. “He was one of the brave few committed to selflessly sacrificing to protect and serve others, despite the risks. His dedication made his community safer and set an example for others. We are grateful for his contributions to Missouri, and join his family, friends, and colleagues in mourning his loss.”

The flags will be held at half-staff on the day Deputy Sheriff Roberts is laid to rest.

Read the proclamation here.