ST. LOUIS – Missouri Gov. Mike Parson has issued an executive order pertaining to foreign-owned farmland in the state.

The order bans individuals and businesses from nations designated as “foreign adversaries” from purchasing agricultural land within a 10-mile radius of critical military facilities in Missouri.

“With heightened concerns regarding ownership of Missouri farm land by foreign adversaries, especially China, we are signing this order to safeguard our military and intelligence assets, prevent security threats to our state, and give Missourians greater peace of mind,” said Gov. Parson during a news conference Tuesday. “When it comes to China and other foreign adversaries, we must take commonsense precautions that protect Missourians and our security resources.”

Parson says the nations that Missouri currently classifies as foreign adversaries include China, Cuba, Iran, North Korea, Russia, and Venezuela. The order bans them from owning or acquiring Missouri agriculture land within 10 miles of critical military facilities.

The new executive order also requires disclosing certain information to the Missouri Department of Agriculture prior to any foreign entity acquiring Missouri agricultural land.

“I applaud Governor Parson for taking this critical step forward to protect Missourians, our military assets, and critical infrastructure against China and other foreign adversaries, all while respecting our strong relationships with international allies and economic partners,” said Lt. Governor Mike Kehoe. “China is our nation’s most hostile foreign adversary, and Missouri cannot allow individuals and companies associated with the Chinese Communist Party to buy and exploit Missouri land.”

Last year, state lawmakers failed to pass a bill to ban all foreign ownership of Missouri farmland. They passed a law in 2013 limiting foreign ownership to just 1%. That’s less than half a percent of the 27 million acres in Missouri. Chinese companies own the most, followed by Canada.

Parson says the new order does not impact Missouri’s economic partnerships with foreign allies like Israel, Sweden, Germany, the United Kingdom, and Japan. The state says foreign investment in Missouri has totaled nearly $19 billion and directly supported close to 150,000 Missouri jobs over the last five years.

Crystal Quade, Missouri House Minority Leader and a Democratic candidate for governor in the November 2024 election, released this statement on the order:

“Governor Parson’s executive order is a start, but continues to ignore the problems created after he, Lieutenant Governor Mike Kehoe, and fellow Republicans passed laws in 2013 allowing foreign entities to purchase Missouri’s farmland.

“This legislative session, I again filed HB 2138, which will block any additional purchase of our farmlands by foreign entities. It’s past time we take action to ensure our food supply will remain secure and locally owned and operated, not at the will of foreign entities. For years, myself and fellow Democrats have filed legislation to fix the problem. If not for Democrats leading this conversation and refusing to let it go away, I don’t believe any action would have been taken at all.

“I’m disappointed that the legislature and its supermajority of Republicans have failed to pass meaningful legislation on an issue we generally agree on. This year, the legislature has the opportunity to come together to ensure that foreign entities aren’t able to buy out local Missourians and the beautiful farmland across our state. I’ll work with anybody on either side of the aisle to help us right the mistake made in 2013.”