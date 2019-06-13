Goodson man accused of lying to FBI has history of fraud, cattle theft, prosecutors say

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Courtesy of Springfield News-Leader

POLK COUNTY, Mo. (News-Leader) -- Prosecutors say a Polk County man accused of lying to the FBI during a fraud investigation has a history of bilking others out of money or property.

James Parker, 57, of Goodson, was indicted Tuesday for allegedly making false statements to federal investigators about communicating with President Donald Trump and former President George Bush.

The U.S. Attorney's Office for the Western District of Missouri is asking that Parker be held in jail as he awaits trial, arguing his history of fraud makes him a danger to the community.

In a motion filed Wednesday, federal prosecutors say Parker has a lengthy criminal history that includes being found guilty in 1981 of theft of property and failure to report or control a fire in Arkansas, being convicted of cattle theft in Texas nine years later and pleading guilty to theft of property and defrauding secured creditors in 2009.

In this most recent case, Parker is accused of taking more than $130,000 from another man which Parker claimed he needed for expenses related to the release of a substantial inheritance Parker was trying to secure from the U.S. government after his wealthy relative died and left him money at a bank in Africa.

