Good Samaritan Boys Ranch asking for School Supplies

Posted: Jul 05, 2018 05:26 PM CDT

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. -- The Good Samaritan Boys Ranch is asking for donations of school supplies for the upcoming school year.

In a news release sent by ranchlife.org, Good Samaritan Boys Ranch is collecting supplies for over 130 kids.

The supplies needed are:

  • Backpacks
  • Loose leaf notebook paper
  • Pens
  • Pencils
  • Folders
  • Colored pencils
  • Markers
  • Journals
  • Glue sticks
  • Calculators

These items can be dropped off in a collection barrel in Staples at 2135 East Independence. Donations can also be dropped off at any Ranch facilities in Brighton, Springfield and Willard.

Cash donations are also acceptable.

Call 417-376-2238 for more information, or e-mail jconway@ranchlife.org.

