Good Samaritan Boys Ranch asking for School Supplies
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. -- The Good Samaritan Boys Ranch is asking for donations of school supplies for the upcoming school year.
In a news release sent by ranchlife.org, Good Samaritan Boys Ranch is collecting supplies for over 130 kids.
The supplies needed are:
- Backpacks
- Loose leaf notebook paper
- Pens
- Pencils
- Folders
- Colored pencils
- Markers
- Journals
- Glue sticks
- Calculators
These items can be dropped off in a collection barrel in Staples at 2135 East Independence. Donations can also be dropped off at any Ranch facilities in Brighton, Springfield and Willard.
Cash donations are also acceptable.
Call 417-376-2238 for more information, or e-mail jconway@ranchlife.org.
