Good Samaritan Boys Ranch asking for School Supplies

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. -- The Good Samaritan Boys Ranch is asking for donations of school supplies for the upcoming school year.

In a news release sent by ranchlife.org, Good Samaritan Boys Ranch is collecting supplies for over 130 kids.

The supplies needed are:

Backpacks

Loose leaf notebook paper

Pens

Pencils

Folders

Colored pencils

Markers

Journals

Glue sticks

Calculators

These items can be dropped off in a collection barrel in Staples at 2135 East Independence. Donations can also be dropped off at any Ranch facilities in Brighton, Springfield and Willard.

Cash donations are also acceptable.

Call 417-376-2238 for more information, or e-mail jconway@ranchlife.org.