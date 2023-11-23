Happy Thanksgiving!

Thursday will be the gold star day of the week. How lucky are we that it is Thanksgiving, too?

Temperatures will be warm, topping out around 60°. Sunshine will be plentiful and winds will be calm.

Overnight, a cold front will slide through the area. While it won’t bring any rain, I do expect cloud coverage and cold temperatures to return on Friday. It won’t be a perfect day to put up the outdoor Christmas lights, but it won’t be raining.

Things start to change on Saturday. A shortwave will move through late Saturday into early Sunday morning. This will bring some light precipitation to the area. Temperatures will be cold enough to turn some of the moisture into a wintry mix. This is a look at futurecast around 3 am on Sunday morning.

We will keep a close eye on this, however, the snow doesn’t look like it will cause any problems. The air temperatures will be very close to freezing and the ground will be too warm for much accumulation. The best chance of seeing snow will be north of Highway 54.

Have a wonderful Thanksgiving, friends! Enjoy this beautiful weather.