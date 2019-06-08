Going "Over the Edge" for a great cause Video

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. -- To help a cause for kids, the child advocacy center's yearly "Over the edge" event began today in downtown Springfield.

This event helps raise awareness for kids dealing with the traumas of domestic abuse. At jubilee park, volunteers rappelled down the sky eleven building.

The proceeds from this event benefit the child advocacy center. The center gives children a place to speak about past abuse.

Representative Kathy Smith says the rappellers are bringing more than just themselves down with them.

"Our rappellers are all raising a minimum of a thousand dollars and that represents about what it costs us to serve a child, each child that we serve," Smith said. "All of these folks that are going over today will actually be making a huge impact on the kiddos that we see."

What happened today will also happen tomorrow. There are bleachers set up for people to watch others rappelling down.