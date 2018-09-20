Goat on the Run in Arkansas

ROGERS, Ar. - A goat is on the run in Rogers, Arkansas.

For weeks, people have tried wrangling the stubborn animal, but it is living quite the life where it has planted its feet.

Residents believe the goat belongs to someone because it is wearing a collar but no one has come forward.

Those trying to capture the animal say, why would any goat want to leave?

Cheryal Avin, who is trying to catch the goat, has a family farm and is willing to take the goat if she can get it into her trailer.

The goat has been spotted on vehicles and likes to spend the evening on roof tops.