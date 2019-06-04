News

Go fishing with no permit on free fishing days June 8 and 9

Posted: Jun 04, 2019 05:31 PM CDT

Updated: Jun 04, 2019 05:31 PM CDT

Mo. -- It's time to get the fishing rods out. 

Free fishing days are coming up this Saturday, June 8, and Sunday, June 9, allowing anyone to fish in state waters without a permit. 

This gives someone a chance to try out fishing before spending money on a permit. 

The Missouri Department Of Conservation has partnered with local libraries on a rod and reel loaner program, which allows people to borrow fishing equipment at no cost.

