Go fishing with no permit on free fishing days June 8 and 9

Mo. -- It's time to get the fishing rods out.

Free fishing days are coming up this Saturday, June 8, and Sunday, June 9, allowing anyone to fish in state waters without a permit.

This gives someone a chance to try out fishing before spending money on a permit.

The Missouri Department Of Conservation has partnered with local libraries on a rod and reel loaner program, which allows people to borrow fishing equipment at no cost.