Go fishing with no permit on free fishing days June 8 and 9
Mo. -- It's time to get the fishing rods out.
Free fishing days are coming up this Saturday, June 8, and Sunday, June 9, allowing anyone to fish in state waters without a permit.
This gives someone a chance to try out fishing before spending money on a permit.
The Missouri Department Of Conservation has partnered with local libraries on a rod and reel loaner program, which allows people to borrow fishing equipment at no cost.
More Stories
-
-
SPRINGFIELD, Mo.-- Westlake Ace Hardware partnered with The…
-
LAWRENCE COUNTY, Mo.-- Vandalism continues in Lawrence County,…
Trending Stories
Latest News
-
- Copyright 2019 Cable News Network/Turner Broadcasting System, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
-
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.