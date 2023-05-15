SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — A track coach at Glendale High School, resigned after using a racial slur in a classroom.

A video depicting the coach, who is also a math teacher, using the slur began circulating last week. The student who took the video has since been suspended.

Shortly after the incident, the teacher was placed on administrative leave.

Stephen Hall, the chief communications officer for Springfield Public Schools, released this statement about the teacher being fired today:

“The teacher who was initially placed on administrative leave following the situation at Glendale High School is no longer employed by Springfield Public Schools. Furthermore, much speculation has occurred regarding student discipline related to a video recording of the unacceptable classroom incident. Student discipline is confidential, per federal law, and Springfield Public Schools cannot disclose specifics related to actions taken. The student handbook is clear, however, on consequences for inappropriate use of electronic devices. Any consequences applied per the scope and sequence would also consider if minors are identifiable in the recording and what, if any, hardships are endured by other students due to a violation of privacy with the dissemination of the video in question. SPS is confident that the district appropriately and promptly handled all matters related to what occurred at Glendale. We want our schools to be safe and welcoming learning environments. When students have concerns, they should follow the appropriate steps for reporting.” -Stephen Hall

