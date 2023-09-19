SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — A Glendale High School quarterback was in court today asking a judge to decide whether he can take the field on Friday nights.

Kylan Mabins was in civil court Sept. 19 after being ruled ineligible by the Missouri State High School Activities Association (MSHAA) when he transferred from Kickapoo High School to Glendale ahead of his senior year.

The conflict is related to why Mabins transferred to Glendale. His attorneys say it’s because he endured racial discrimination at Kickapoo. Attorneys for MSHAA and Springfield Public Schools implied his transfer wasn’t related to that, but football-related after he previously had trained with people close to Glendale’s program.

Judge Derek Ankrom heard from Scot Phillips, the Athletic Director at Kickapoo, Nate Thomas, Kickapoo’s Head Football Coach, Isaac Isaia, the AD for Glendale and ​​Josh Scott with SPS.

Phillips told the courtroom he did not recall racial comments or racial discrimination when the initial transfer request came in March of this year.

Mabins’ former coach, Nate Thomas, told attorneys he was never made aware of any racial discrimination but rather a singular homophobic comment made during Mabins’ tenure that was addressed in the past.

Thomas talked about a set of photos of Mabins training with the Mauk family, who have previously been tied to Glendale’s program, and inferred to the courtroom an idea of players leaving for only athletic reasons, saying that “three of my last quarterbacks went to Glendale” and denies any toxic culture at Kickapoo.

Isaia made a brief appearance in court. He said he was working towards documents of hardship that outlined Mabins’ circumstance as “unavoidable and unforeseen.” Judge Ankrom has told the courtroom that he plans to stay as late as needed until both sides are heard and a ruling could come tomorrow morning if not sooner.

This article will be updated as new information is provided.