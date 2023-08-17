SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – With increasing interest rates and higher costs of living, home ownership can feel like a pipe dream for many Americans. Plus, the cost of maintaining a home can catch many people off guard.

Local financial professional J. Barry Watts from WealthCare Corporation provides tips to help you afford your dream home.

Q: IF SOMEONE HOPES TO BUY A HOUSE IN MISSOURI, WHAT SHOULD THEY KEEP IN MIND?

Buying a home is one of the biggest financial decisions most people will make in their lifetime. It’s important to make sure you can afford it!

A recent study found that people living in Missouri need to make about $69,920 annually to afford an average monthly mortgage payment.

Typically, your monthly payments should be no more than 30% of your monthly income, so make sure your budget can afford the estimated monthly payments before signing on the dotted line.

Rising interest rates have made it difficult for many people to afford a home. The average 30-year-fixed-rate mortgage is nearly 7%.

You’ll also need enough money for the down payment, which is typically 5% to 20% of the purchase price, depending on the type of loan used.

Q: WHAT OTHER KINDS OF HIDDEN COSTS SHOULD BUYERS BE AWARE OF?

In addition to the down payment, buyers often have to pay the closing costs. The exact amount varies depending on local regulations and taxes, but it can be up to 5% of the purchase price.

Moving can be an expensive process, especially if you have to hire someone to pack or transport your belongings.

Your monthly housing costs will likely go up when you own a home because you’re responsible for insurance premiums, property taxes, utilities and any HOA fees. Property taxes alone can cost up to $1,000 a month!

Flood insurance is important in our area and can cost an average of about $700 annually.

Many homeowners forget to budget maintenance costs for everything from yard care to a new roof.

It’s important to consider the full cost of major purchases like a home, to avoid committing to something you can’t afford.

Q: WHAT SHOULD HOMEOWNERS DO TO MAKE SURE THEY ARE FINANCIALLY PREPARED TO OWN A HOME?

Save Consistently

Saving up for a down payment and closing costs can feel overwhelming, but saving as much as possible consistently can bring you closer to your goal of owning a home.

Watts recommends using a separate savings account to avoid the temptation to spend what you save. Using a CD or high-yield savings account can help your savings grow even faster.

You can also set up automatic withdrawals from your paycheck deposits to avoid the temptation to spend rather than save.

When working towards a large financial goal, it helps to have a strategy written down to keep you accountable. You can download a savings goal worksheet on wealthcarecorp.com to help you get started.

Adjust Your Budget

Your budget will likely need an overhaul when you own a home. Adjust your plan to allow for new expenses and priorities.

If you don’t have a budget yet, create one! It helps track your spending, encourages good saving habits and helps you plan ahead for home ownership costs.

Create a budget line for home maintenance. It’s typical to spend about $1 per square foot of your home every year on maintenance.

Start An Emergency Savings Fund

Homes are bound to have unexpected emergencies like broken plumbing, mold problems or storm damage.

Watts recommends setting aside 3–6 months’ worth of living expenses so you won’t need to take on debt to make ends meet when major unexpected costs come up.

This money is set aside for emergencies like home fixes, medical expenses or temporary layoffs. To avoid spending the money, keep it in a separate account from your daily checking account.

Q: SHOULD PEOPLE PUT OFF SAVING FOR RETIREMENT TO BUY A HOME?