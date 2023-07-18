SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — A long-time resident of the Dickerson Park Zoo was euthanized Tuesday morning, July 18.

Gidget was the matriarch of the giraffes at Dickerson Park Zoo. She was a few weeks from her 31st birthday, according to a press release from the zoo.

Gidget, courtesy of Dickerson Park Zoo

“Gidget had severe arthritis and was having difficulty moving due to her age,” wrote head keep Tracy Campbell in the release. “These decisions are never easy to make, but quality of life is our major concern. Her keepers, and the animal hospital staff, made the decision as we knew she had reached the point where she was not going to get better.”

The giraffe lived in Springfield since 1993 after she was moved here from the San Diego Zoo Safari Park. She was born on August 31, 1992.

Gidget has two daughters and a granddaughter at Dickerson Park Zoo, and multiple generations of descendants at zoos around the country.