NIXA, Mo. — Two generations of people spoke out against a Nixa man, who they say molested them.

Howard Douglas Coomer, born in 1942, of Nixa, is charged with:

Three felony counts of first-degree sodomy with a victim less than 12 years old.

One felony count of child molestation.

One felony count of sodomy or attempted sodomy with a victim less than 12 years old.

One misdemeanor count of furnishing pornographic material to a minor or attempt to.

According to court documents obtained by OzarksFirst, two children under 13 told law enforcement that Coomer sexually touched them. One of the children said the encounters were forceful and that they were afraid of Coomer because he had guns in his home.

Another person in their 50s said that they remember Coomer performing the same acts with them when they were children.

Coomer was charged on July 11. A warrant was issued for his arrest, but no record of an arrest being made has been submitted to the courts. Coomer was not in the Christian County Jail at the time of this writing.