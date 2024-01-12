TANEY COUNTY, Mo. — Stores like SunFest in Taney County said this morning was busy, to say the least.

“It’s been very busy today, especially in the morning,” Manager Jessica Tate said. “Everyone trying to shop before, you know, everything hits. We’ll see more this afternoon.”

With winter weather expected to continue through Monday, many are flocking to stores to stock up on essentials and canned goods in the event of a power outage.

“[People are buying the] usual bread, milk, those type items. A lot of frozen items today, like frozen pizzas, different snacks for kids and things like that,” Tate said. “Chili beans, any type of chili, soups, everyone’s stocking up.”

Speaking of outages, White River Electric is prepping for that possibility.



“We know that extreme weather is coming down the pike. We try to do as much as we can internally,” Cassie Cunningham with the Co-Op said. “That includes making sure that our crews are available and on standby for whatever is necessary. We have the appropriate equipment in place.”

Several hundred people lost power briefly during storms last night.

Cunningham said now crews are prepping for the challenges brought on by snow and brutal cold temperatures.



“Specifically for electricity, we encourage our members, if they’re going to use a space heater, not putting clothes and flammable items near it, and of course, never leaving it unattended,” Cunningham said. “Reducing the use of major appliances at the same time, even things as simple as turning down their thermostat two or three degrees can make a significant impact on their bill.”

Cunningham said customers can report outages on White River Electric’s mobile app or by calling their headquarters.

SunFest plans to close early this weekend at 7 p.m. each night for safety reasons.

“That’s actually really something neat that G&W Foods did for us. They actually said that we [can] close down early for three days just to give our staff time to get home safe,” Tate said