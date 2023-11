SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Country superstar Garth Brooks will be at the Bass Pro in Springfield at 9 a.m. on November 6 for a brief appearance promoting his CD box set.

The Facebook post states you can be one of the first to purchase the sets at 9 a.m.

Brooks will also do a Facebook Live at 6 p.m. with founder Johnny Morris from the headquarters to talk about his new album, Time Traveler and the box set exclusive to Bass Pro.

To watch the Facebook Live, visit the event page here.