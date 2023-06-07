SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The Galloway Station Bar & Grill has been getting regular visits from an oddly friendly squirrel.

Galloway Station owner Michael Greinke told OzarksFirst a squirrel has been hanging around the patio of the bar for the past couple of weeks. Although squirrels are common in the area, this one seemingly asks for food and likes to sit on people’s shoulders.

“We’ve been feeding it some nuts and stuff like that and now it just hangs out every morning and every afternoon,” said Greinke. He noticed the young squirrel bravely approach himself and customers a few weeks ago. “It’s gotten friendlier and friendlier and it’s getting closer and closer and it’s running up people’s legs and tapping on their foot and like almost asking for food.”

Greinke said he believes the squirrel lives in a tree right next to the restaurant. He said he once saw a squirrel carrying a baby squirrel up the tree in its mouth. He thinks the baby squirrel is his new regular customer.

Courtesy: Michael Greinke

“Everybody’s been loving, loving it. I’m pretty sure it’s a girl. Um, I’m not a squirrel expert by any means, but everybody thinks it’s just the cutest thing ever.” said Greinke.

He said the squirrel has been following a pattern where it shows up in the morning for breakfast and then visits again for dinner.

He said he currently opens his bar with a pocketful of cashews.

Greinke said there’s a chance the squirrel could become the official Galloway Station mascot.

“We’ve had a few [name] suggestions. We’ve had Guinness the Galloway squirrel or Ginny since I think it’s a girl … So a kind of play on words for a gin. Gin liquor,” said Greinke. “But we’re not, we’re not exactly sure yet … I’ve heard Roscoe as well!”