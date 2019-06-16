Galloway neighborhood: is it time for more change? Video

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. -- New apartment buildings, restaurants, and more people have changed the Galloway- Lone Pine corridor.

Springfield senior planner, Olivia Hough, says this is the second time city officials have surveyed neighbors in Galloway. They want to hear from as many people as possible. "Our goal is to try to come to some consensus and develop some solutions where we can protect that historic village charm that everyone loves so much while allowing new development that's sensitive to its surroundings," Hough said.

Hough plans to accomplish this through a second community survey. The survey asks questions about development plans in the Galloway-Lone Pine corridor.

The final responses collected Tuesday, June 18, will have great significance come July.

"All the community input that we have received will be taken into consideration to form some general recommendations that we can take to city council for feedback," Hough said.

The Galloway-Lone Pine area saw a development boom in 2014. Now there's many new apartment complexes and restaurants.

The neighborhood that holds historic value doesn't seem familiar anymore to people who've lived there for years. That fact alone is causing mixed reactions.

"I just think that the buildings needed to be improved, they were getting old, but they can be done and still keep with the character of the area," Galloway resident Pat Wolf said.

"I prefer the old Galloway because it's had the charm and Springfield history and held those memories from my childhood that I wanted to pass on to [my children] and now it's changing into something that's no longer recognizable," Galloway resident Sandy Chriswell said.

Hough advises people who don't like the current changes to take the survey.

"Some solutions we're proposing will help a lot," Hough said. "I think it can be done in a sensitive way that really enhances the area and as you bring people there they'll appreciate that history."

What do you think about the changes to Galloway? To take the survey and let the city officials know, click here.