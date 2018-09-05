Future of Yakov Smirnoff's Theatre Up in the Air Video

BRANSON, Mo.--A place known for laughs could be transformed into living quarters.

Comedian Yakov Smirnoff wants town houses, condos, and hotel units to sit on the property of his Branson theatre.

This would change it from Yakov Theatre to Yakov Towers.

The idea is being proposed to the planning and zoning commission Tuesday night.

Right now buildings in Branson can only be 75 feet. Smirnoff is asking for his buildings to be 150 feet.

In the future, the highway 65 drive into Branson could have a new look if Yakov Theatre is replaced with Yakov Towers. Smirnoff's attorney, Nic Grimwood is helping him make the vision a reality.

"Now that his career has kind of taken him in a different direction, he still wants to maintain a presence here in Branson. He doesn't want to see that property go to waste and so he's been exploring some new ideas with it," says Grimwood.

Before Smirnoff can move forward, the city has to approve raising the limit on how high buildings can be. In this case from 75 feet to 150 feet.

"He's wanting to create something that really jumps out to the traveler as their coming into Branson, something that really catches their eye and welcomes them to town," says Grimwood.

For all you Smirnoff fans, he won't be abandoning his comedy routines with his new venture.

"He's leaning toward incorporating a smaller theatre. He's not entirely sure what size that would be, but something that would still be a part of Yakov Towers where he could perform and potentially host other touring events," says Grimwood.

Planning and zoning will hear the proposal.

If the plan is approved, city council will vote on it later.