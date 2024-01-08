SPRINGFIELD, Mo. –The Springfield School Board will be deciding the future of Robberson Elementary School at a special school board meeting Tuesday night.

The district is considering shutting down the school, which is over 100 years old. The district said this conversation started as the result of a demographics study conducted by the school.

According to Springfield Public Schools, Robberson Elementary is built to accommodate 350 students. Currently, only 148 live in the school’s area and that number is projected to decline.

The original building was built in the early 1900s and would cost around $30 million to renovate it or build a new school.

“It really became very clear to our administration that we needed to make a recommendation that we close that school,” said Stephen Hall Chief Communications Officer with SPS. “And send all of the students to the brand new Boyd Elementary that was built only two years ago.”

Elise Ferrer has two kids who attend Robberson Elementary and she said they love their school.

“My kid’s education at Robberson has been more than just academically driven,” Ferrer said. “It has been well-rounded with lots of resources.”

Robberson is the district’s only community school, offering resources like a modified schedule with a shorter summer and after-school events for students and their families.

“We have amazing staff and students who are a part of that building in that community, who have been serving the community for many years,” Hall said. “And they obviously feel strongly and love their school very much. And we certainly understand and respect that.”

“I’ve had multiple lengthy meetings with each and every teacher that my children have had,” Ferrer said. “And they sat with me and I could tell they really pay attention to my kid.”

Ferrar said she worries about her kids changing schools, and her kids don’t want to go somewhere different.

“They like their old building,” Ferrer said. “They don’t care about the building. They care about the connection.”

The school board will hold a special meeting to hear from the community and vote on whether to close Robberson Elementary on Tuesday, January 9 at 5 p.m.