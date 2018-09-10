Funeral Services for Deputy Aaron Roberts Announced Video

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. -- Funeral services for Deputy Aaron Roberts have been announced.

The Greene County Sheriff's Office posted an image Sunday evening with information about his funeral services Sunday evening.

His funeral is scheduled for Sept. 13 at Praise Assembly located at 3535 N. Glenstone Ave.

Public visitation will occur from 12:30 p.m. to 1:30 p.m. A funeral service will follow at 2 p.m.

The procession and graveside service will follow the funeral service at Greenlawn Memorial Garden North located at 3506 N. National Ave.