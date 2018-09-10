News

Funeral Services for Deputy Aaron Roberts Announced

By:

Posted: Sep 09, 2018 09:43 PM CDT

Updated: Sep 09, 2018 10:34 PM CDT

Funeral Services for Deputy Aaron Roberts Announced

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. -- Funeral services for Deputy Aaron Roberts have been announced.

The Greene County Sheriff's Office posted an image Sunday evening with information about his funeral services Sunday evening.

His funeral is scheduled for Sept. 13 at Praise Assembly located at 3535 N. Glenstone Ave.

Public visitation will occur from 12:30 p.m. to 1:30 p.m. A funeral service will follow at 2 p.m.

The procession and graveside service will follow the funeral service at Greenlawn Memorial Garden North located at 3506 N. National Ave.

 

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Latest News

Video Center

Stay Connected