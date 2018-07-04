Fun Facts About the 4th of July

(information provided by U.S. Census Bureau) On July 4, 1776, the Continental Congress approved the Declaration of Independence, setting the 13 colonies on the road to freedom as a sovereign nation. This most American of holidays will be marked with typical festivities ranging from fireworks, parades and concerts to more casual family gatherings and barbecues across the country.

As we celebrate this Independence Day, we reflect on how our Founding Fathers enshrined the importance of statistics in our Constitution as a vital tool for measuring our people, places and economy.

Did You Know?

2.5 million

In July 1776, the estimated number of people living in the newly independent nation.

Source: Historical Statistics of the United States: 1789-1945

326 million

The nation’s estimated population on July 1, 2017.

Source: Vintage 2017 Population Estimates

56

The number of signers to the Declaration of Independence. It is also worth noting that:



Source: John Hancock was the first signer, and a merchant by trade. In 2015, 1.1 million business establishments with paid employees, like Hancock, were in the retail trade industry.Source: 2016 Geography Area Series: County Business Patterns, Table CB1500A11

$368.6 million The value of fireworks sales by establishments classified as NAICS 453998, all other miscellaneous store retailers (except tobacco stores) in 2012.Source: 2012 Economic Census, NAICS: 453998

Patriotic Places