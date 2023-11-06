Maverick, the European Blue Great Dane from Ft. Leonard Wood, is the top dog. Maverick won the 13th annual American Human Hero Dog Award.

OzarksFirst.com first met Maverick in the spring of 2021, where his owner Kelly Brownfield invited us along to a school visit with the lovable pooch. Maverick is part of the USO Canine Program, a program dreamed up and started by his owner.

In a day’s work he serves as the USO greeting committee and visits the local school to listen to kids read. He also does difficult jobs, like accompanying kids to burial sites after the loss of a parent.

Maverick, who is known for his strength, has brought comfort to his owner Kelly as she has battled cancer since 2017. Maverick was also diagnosed with cancer in his leg in 2022. He is now doing well after a surgery.

Maverick was given the Hero Dog Award while in New York City. He will now be honored, along with the four other finalists, at the 13th annual American Humane Hero Dog Awards in Palm Beach, Florida on November 10, 2023. The hosts of the awards are Christie Brinkley and Carson Kressley.