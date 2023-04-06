We’ve seen some warm days recently with temperatures in the 80s on occasion, but now we are cooling down. A frost advisory is in effect for some areas mainly north of I-44 Wednesday morning where temperatures will be in the mid to low 30s to start the day.

Chilly start in the 30s and light jacket weather this afternoon.

This afternoon looks nice with temperatures on the cooler side of average in the upper 50s. Winds today will be light from the northeast at 5 to 10 mph. Another cold night going into Thursday morning for many spots as temperatures will again flirt with the freezing mark.

Chilly afternoon in the upper 50s. Another cold night in the mid 30s.

We gradually become warmer each day going into Easter weekend, although have brought temperatures down a few degrees due to less southerly winds and maybe a few more clouds over the weekend. Generally still nice.

Very nice Easter weekend forecast.

Temperatures Saturday and Sunday will be nice with excellent weather conditions. Expect highs in the upper 60s, light southeast winds and generally more sun than clouds. Temperatures warm up to the 70s again going into next week.