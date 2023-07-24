SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Friends and co-workers of Jonathan Wright are still in shock two days after he was killed in a crash.

Wright’s vehicle was hit Saturday morning by a drunk driver at Kansas Expressway and Sunshine Street.

“We’re sad to see him go and we’re going to miss him dearly,” Colton’s Steakhouse owner Thomas Orr said. “It’s going to be a tough couple of weeks for us to deal with the consequences of the actions that were made the other day that.”

Orr and Wright started working together at Colton’s back in 2019.

“He got hired as a server/cook,” Orr said. “He would wash dishes and he would help through emotional problems. He had regulars built up within the Colton’s community.”

A few weeks ago, Wright decided he wanted to add more to his plate.

“He wanted to try his hand out at Casper’s as well,” Orr said. “He was actually balancing both jobs. You could see the smile on his face. It was just a different John. Like not that John was not happy anyway, but he was like even more happy throughout the course of that time.”

Wright and Orr’s bond stretched beyond the workplace.

“One day he was broken down just up the road,” Orr said “He was actually at a Burger King on North National next to campus and broke down one day. At that point, he began to call me Uncle Tom. Jon was my best friend and we can argue over who was his best friend, but everybody was family to him.”

Wright was on his way to work at Casper’s Saturday morning when he was hit by a teen driver.

“I was out of town and I just didn’t believe it,” Ashlyn Arrington said. She worked with Wright at Colton’s for over three years. “I just was thinking that everything was going to be okay and it wasn’t real.”

Orr said all staff found out Saturday night about their friend and co-worker’s tragic passing.

“We were able to cry, we were able to mourn,” Orr said. “It’s sad that this is the way that his life ends.”

Now, Colton’s is raising money to pay for Wright’s funeral expenses.

“We as employees have all been donating towards this cause,” Arrington said.

The fundraiser will happen on July 26 from 4-8 p.m. 20 percent of all sales will go towards Wright’s family.