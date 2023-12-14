SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — A Springfield-native comedian and Kickapoo graduate Kenny Deforest died following an accident according to a New York-based publication. OzarksFirst spoke with friends and colleagues to remember the impact he had on their lives.

J. Fotsch is like many people this week.

On Monday, he and others learned Kenny Deforest was injured in a crash when a car hit him while riding his bike in New York City on December 8.

This Wednesday, those running a GoFundMe to support Deforest’s family announced Kenny, 37, had passed.

“I had to look at, I don’t know how many posts online to actually know that it was true, because I saw the first three and I was like, ‘oh, obviously this is not real,” Fotsch said. “You know, this is just they must be mistaken.”

Fotsch, a radio DJ for Power 96.5 has known Deforest for nearly two decades.

“He’s been coming on the show here on the radio station promoting his comedy and just a great guy. Awesome friend and obviously very hilarious,” Fotsch said. “He brought a joy to the room and just a lot of love, not just the comedy, but just a lot of love for everyone that he met.”

Kenny graduated from Kickapoo High School in Springfield, Missouri, and then Drury University.

Deforest was part of a state championship team for the Chiefs in 2003.

“Whenever you have a peer of yours that, you know, that you grew up with, that you grinded with, that you did a lot of life with, that is no longer here, it’s always tough to hear,” Anthony Tolliver, a teammate on that ’03 team said. “It’s always tough to digest, and especially being that he was younger than me, it’s even weirder to even talk about or think about that he’s no longer here.”

Both Fotsch and Tolliver remembered the impact Deforest had on their lives and the comedy industry he was gaining momentum in before his life was tragically cut short.

“Just how he started and really, I mean, it takes a lot of time to be a standup comedian and do what he did and to really work his way and put a lot of time in and then obviously just been to the next level of talent that he had in the industry,” Fotsch said.

“If you didn’t know Kenny, you missed out on a lot of joy, a lot of the laughs and just one of the kindest people you ever meet, honestly,” Tolliver said. Just had a heart of gold and somebody that always wanted to see other people do well. I just never heard him talk negatively about anybody. And that’s hard to find, I feel, in today’s world.”

OzarksFirst reached out to those who knew Kenny outside of the Springfield area.

Will Miles and Clark Larew Jones posted their own tributes on Instagram (@mrwillmiles and @clarklarewjones respectively)

They tell OzarksFirst they first met Deforest in Chicago in 2010.

The three piled into a U-Haul and traveled to New York and were all roommates in Brooklyn.

Their statement to OzarksFirst read, “We lost our brother. Our lives are forever bonded but from now on, Kenny will be guiding ours from the afterlife. We will miss him forever in the physical form but he will always be in our hearts.”

Other colleagues in the comedy industry sent out condolences for Deforest from cast members of Saturday Night Live to posts on X (formerly known as Twitter) from The Late Show with Seth Meyers, one of the many shows he had performed on.

“It sucks to see a life, you know, be gone so early. I know that a lot of people were really impacted in a positive way through Kenny’s life and through his comedy and through his… just the way he lived his life,” Tolliver said.

According to the GoFundMe, Deforest is an organ donor, thus continuing to impact lives after his death.

“Whoever is reading, whoever is listening, whoever that this story touches, it, it’s very, very simple, man. You have got to appreciate every single moment we have on this earth,” Tolliver said.

“I was so grateful that I got to hug him the last time he was [in Springfield] on Thanksgiving break [this year] and tell him that I love him,” Fotsch said. “Life’s very short and especially with the holidays, tell somebody you love them.”