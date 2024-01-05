SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Friday was just a small taste of the wintry conditions drivers will be battling next week.

This minor winter weather event allowed plow crews in Springfield to practice their routes before the bigger winter weather comes to the Ozarks on Monday and Tuesday.

“This storm this morning was really a good practice run for us just to get ready for next week,” said District Maintenance Engineer Darin Hamelink with MoDOT.

Hamelink with MoDOT says while they are short on drivers, they can make do with what they have.

“It also helps some of the new folks get used to attaching equipment, getting used to how the equipment works,” Hamelink said.

MoDOT handles the major highways in Springfield. But the City of Springfield also treats almost 800 miles of roadway in town, with 36 trucks and over 70 drivers.

“We expect to be able to provide a full response,” said Superintendent of Streets Colten Harris with SGF Public Works.

The city and MoDOT work together to avoid overlap and make sure routes aren’t left out.

“Every snow event is its own kind and so we’ve got to treat things case by case,” Harris said. “It’s almost more of an art than a science because all the little things matter.”

“Tonight, we will have crews out again, just monitoring, especially especially bridges, overpasses,” Hamelink said. “Just looking for slick spots. There is a potential for that tonight.”

Bridges get some extra attention during winter weather.

“We actually don’t treat those with salt either, because I can it can affect the bridges life span and so we’ll treat those with rock,” said Harris.

This is the third time the City of Springfield has been out this season.

“Keep away and just be careful if you don’t have to be on the road, it’s a good time to stay at home,” Harris said.

You can monitor the routes of Springfield crews here.