Scattered showers and thunderstorms this morning are making their way through southwest Missouri and northwest Arkansas. This activity will continue moving southeast through the morning and should largely come to an end before noon today.

This afternoon will see skies gradually clear to become partly cloudy with temperatures reaching the mid-80s with a light northeast breeze. Plan for a chilly evening with temperatures quickly falling to the mid-70s by 8PM eventually cooling to the upper 50s overnight tonight into Saturday morning.

After a cool start, Saturday will be in the low 80s under sunny skies. This will be a great day weatherwise! Once again we’ll dip into the upper 50s Saturday night into Sunday. Sunday may see a few clouds during the daytime but still nice in the mid-80s. Clouds increase Sunday night and we are tracking a chance for rain showers going into Monday.

There is some disagreement on how widespread rainfall Monday into Tuesday will be, but scattered showers are becoming more likely in the area by that time. Instability is looking low and even lightning may be difficult to come by with this system, likely just a nice relaxing rainfall. Again, it’s looking like a scattered rainfall event so some areas may miss out on this next round of showers.

Aside from the expected rain chances next week, temperatures will also be dropping to the 70s in the afternoon for at least 2 consecutive days for the first time since mid-June. 70s are looking likely for at least Monday through Thursday of next week.

Download the KOLR 10 Weather App