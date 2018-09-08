Friday, September 7 Overnight Forecast Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

Heavy Rain and Flooding Risk, Quiet Next Week --

Overnight, heavy rain is possible at times for much of the Ozarks. A Flash Flood Watch is in effect until Saturday at midnight for counties east, north and west of Springfield but does not include Springfield. Rain totals ranging from 1 inch to 4 inches, remember to turn around, don't drown! The lightning threat is low but not zero. Lows in the upper 60's.

Saturday, scattered showers and storm continue in the early morning hours as the rain shifts east throughout the day. Clouds will stick around and keep temperatures in the middle 60's to lower 70's for much of the area. Lows overnight will be in the upper 50's to lower 60's.

Sunday, clouds will again stick around keeping temperatures on the cool side once more in the upper 60's to lower 70's. A shower or two could pop up throughout the day. Overnight lows will again be in the upper 50's to lower 60's.

By Monday, clouds should be clearing out and temperatures will warm back up into the upper 70's. Overnight lows will be in the upper 50's to lower 60's.

A ridge will build over the Ozarks, keeping rain chances low and warming temperatures back into the 80's. Tuesday through Friday temperatures will gradually warm back up into the middle 80's. Overnight lows will also begin to warm up to the middle 60's by the end of next week.