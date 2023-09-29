More sun and warmth to carry us through the weekend. While the record books may be challenged this weekend, the records should be safe from being broken. Today will experience temperatures near 90 degrees under sunny skies with light south winds. We’ll cool down to the mid-60s overnight tonight.

We’ll be close to 90 degrees on Saturday and Sunday. This will be a nice weekend to possibly head to area lakes before it gets too cool. Lake weather on Saturday/Sunday should be nice and lake water temperatures are still mild with lakes in southern Missouri in the low 70s and lakes in central Missouri in the upper 60s.

Next week begins warm in the mid-80s around the Ozarks with sunny skies still shining brightly. As we move into Wednesday, a storm system approaches from the west and will bring us our first fall cold front.

Typically in the fall, the jet stream begins to shift farther south bringing cooler air with it. We will see the first major shift in the jetstream this fall by next Wednesday. We’ll also get a decent rain chance out of it too. Temperatures will be kicked back to the low to mid-70s for the second half of next week, perhaps cooler.

