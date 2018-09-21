Friday, September 21 Evening Forecast Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Showers and Storms, First Day of Fall Arrives --

Flash Flood Watch is in effect for counties in Arkansas until Sunday morning. Heavy rain is expected for that area, measuring rain totals between 2-5 inches locally.

Overnight tonight, temperatures will drop into the upper 50's with showers and thunderstorms likely mainly south of I-44.

Saturday, as the First Day of Fall arrives, so does the fall temperatures! Places north of I-44 will see more sunshine and temperatures in the middle to upper 70's. Areas south of I-44 will see more clouds and rain showers, keeping temperatures from reach that 70-degree mark! Showers should wrap by the afternoon and evening hours. Overnight lows again in the upper 50's.

Sunday, any rain chances will again remain south, so most of the Ozarks will see more sunshine with warmer temperatures in the middle to upper 70's. Overnight lows will be in the lower 60's.

Another cold front will come through the Ozarks Monday into Tuesday, increasing our chances for rain again. We are going to ride the temperatures rollercoaster for much of the week. Monday and Tuesday temperatures will range from the middle to upper 70's. By Wednesday, temperatures will cool slightly into the lower 70's. Thursday, temperatures will range from the middle to upper 70's.