Once again this morning temperatures are in the mid-50s, another nice morning to start your day. This afternoon will be similar to yesterday near 80 degrees under partly cloudy skies by this afternoon. Winds today will be from the southeast around 5 to 10 mph.

Tonight will be nice in the upper 50s with our next system creeping closer to the Ozarks. A weak cold front will make its way through the region Saturday bringing a slight chance for isolated rain showers and possibly a clap of thunder or two. Best timing for any showers is midday into the afternoon.

Those that do see rain Saturday won’t see much, less than 0.25″. Saturday evening will see clearing skies with temperatures around 70 degrees by 7PM and around 64 degrees by 10PM.

Sunday will be sunny with northwest winds around 5 to 10 mph and temperatures near near 80 degrees. Temperatures warm gradually to the low to mid-80s going into next week, however, humidity will still be low so we can still expect greater fluctuation between high and low temperatures. Overnight next week will largely be in the upper 50s to around 60 degrees.

A storm system may develop to our west and provide rain in the area, however, because of the dry air expected over the Ozarks, it is tough to be certain if rain will happen at the end of next week or if it will be farther west.

