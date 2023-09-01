Yesterday we saw our temperatures stall in the low 80s making 83 in Springfield. Today will be slightly warmer in the mid-80s, however, it will still feel just as nice due to low humidity, full sun and light east winds. Plan for another great evening again and temperatures overnight will fall to the upper 50s one more time.

High pressure in the south expands a little more north as we go into Saturday. This will increase our temperatures to near 90 degrees Saturday and in the low 90s Sunday. Humidity looks to hold off until Sunday into Monday.

A small upper-level storm system will also come up from the south and will try and break through the high-pressure Monday. This would provide for at least some rain showers in the Ozarks Monday afternoon, but nothing too widespread and the heavier rain looks to be over north-central Arkansas, and south-central and southeast Missouri.

Temperatures will likely be aided by Monday’s system although still around 90 degrees Monday and Tuesday. A storm system to our north late Tuesday into Wednesday will attempt to interact with Monday’s system and we may have another shot at some scattered showers and storms by the middle of next week.

Download the KOLR 10 Weather App