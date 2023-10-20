Happy Friday!

Let’s take some time to get excited for the weekend. We have some near-picture-perfect weather ahead of us. Warm temperatures, lots of sunshine, and dry conditions will be the name of the game this weekend.

Mild temperatures with no weather worries for your Friday. Temperatures will make it into the mid-50s. If you have outdoor plans this evening, maybe some Friday night football, it will be a lovely fall evening.

Temperatures over the weekend will be anywhere from 10-15° above average. Compared to the cold and drizzly conditions of last weekend, this will be a great weekend to get out and enjoy some of those fall activities going on across the Ozarks (leaf-peeping anyone?).

This nice and warm fall weather will continue into the start of your work week. The remnants of what is now Hurricane Norma in the East Pacific may contribute to rain chances Tuesday into Wednesday with rain chances continuing to pick up as the week progresses. Still no sign of a widespread first freeze through next week. But, there are hints that colder weather could return just ahead of Halloween.