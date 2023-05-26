As a born and bred Ozark native, I feel like I can testify to the crazy weather of Memorial Days of the past. Many Memorial Days have been rainy, some too cold to swim, and a few too hot and humid to enjoy. This weekend will be none of those things. This holiday weekend will be about as close to perfect as we can possibly get.

Friday night will begin the weekend of fun with beautiful conditions! Maybe you are heading out to see the Springfield Cashew Chickens hit the field? Enjoy.

A backdoor cold front has helped us out in a major way with humidity levels. The cold front is ushering in dry air, and in turn, leaving the humidity levels low. This is top-notch weather for being outside.

The dry conditions will be near-perfect to hit the lake, pool, or river. Don’t forget your sunscreen!

Some models have been trying to bring moisture into the area with afternoon showers. I think our air will be too dry for that, but by Monday, southeastern Kansas could see a shower or two.

Looking ahead to the middle of next week there are a couple of very slim rain chances on Thursday into Friday. Any one of those days could see a stray shower or thunderstorm with most spots remaining dry going into the first days of June.

Paired with the dryness looks to be a warm-up with temperatures climbing to the mid to upper 80s Tuesday-Thursday. Some model data suggests 90 degrees may be possible next week and some spots will get close, but likely not getting that hot just yet.