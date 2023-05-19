Rain is still on track in the Ozarks beginning in west-central and central Missouri as early as midday and working its way southeast. The rain will come with a cold front and temperatures will slide to around 70 degrees behind the front while ahead of the boundary temperatures will be in the mid to upper 70s. Winds will be breezy behind the front from the north around 10 to 15 mph.

In addition to the cold front, southwest Missouri and northwest Arkansas may see rain earlier this morning as some moisture comes out of Oklahoma. As the cold front works its way southeast rain will become more likely this afternoon in southern Missouri and northern Arkansas. The rain should move out of the area late this evening and we’ll be dry tonight.

The cold front will leave behind great weather right on time for the weekend. Temperatures Saturday will be in the low 70s and comfortable humidity and light northerly winds under sunny skies. Saturday night may be a little chilly in the upper 40s… A good night for fire!

Saturday morning temperatures

Sunday will be similar with temperatures in the mid-70s with light north winds and mostly sunny skies. The quiet and warm weather pattern will continue into next week. There is a slight chance for scattered rain showers and thunderstorms during the day Wednesday, but that is our only rain chance after today.

