A complex of storms is progressing into western Missouri and northwest Arkansas this morning out of Kansas and Oklahoma. Oklahoma has a few tornadoes yesterday out of these storms, but here in the Ozarks these storms are non-severe. There may be some gusty winds and small hail and of course lightning mixed in this morning.

Radar image as of 4:25AM Friday morning.

The line of rain and storms will come to an end by mid-morning and skies will become partly cloudy. Temperatures today will make a run for the low to mid-80s with some humidity making it feel like the upper 80s at times.

There is a chance to see an isolated thunderstorm this afternoon across the viewing area. The risk for a severe thunderstorm is low, however, any storm that develops could produce up to quarter-sized hail and 60 mph winds.

Not all the data agree on this, but more storms will develop in eastern Kansas this evening and will move into Missouri overnight into Saturday morning. Some of these storms could be strong this evening producing more hail and wind in western Missouri, but that risk is low.

All right, let’s talk about Mother’s Day weekend. After Saturday morning Saturday should be dry with temperatures in the mid-80s under mostly cloudy skies. Sunday will also be mostly cloudy to partly cloudy with temperatures in the low 80s. Scattered rain chances build in for the late afternoon and evening across the Ozarks on Mother’s Day. Any late-day plans for Mom may have to contend with some rain. Not everyone will see rain, but some rain is possible.