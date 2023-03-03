Happy Friday! It will be a soggy, cloudy and cold start to our Friday. We did see record rainfall on Thursday in West Plains and Harrison. With more expected on Friday, we will see impressive rainfall totals with this storm.

A widespread, steadier rain moved in Thursday evening and is continuing for your morning commute on Friday morning. The threat for flooding continues early Friday where an AREAL FLOOD WARNING continues for counties south of I-44.

While widespread, heavy rain will be likely through the morning hours, it will begin to wrap up in the afternoon hours.

The storm will deepen as it moves across the Ozarks Friday morning, causing winds to crank up. Winds will become strong by Friday morning with gusts of 35 to 45 mph possible near and south of I-44. The winds will ease Friday afternoon as the storm pulls away.

The other question this week was whether would we see snow. It’s now looking like the atmosphere will remain a little too warm to support much risk for snow.

Temperatures will once again head higher over the weekend with highs back up near 70° by Sunday. Showers and cooler temperatures will return Tuesday into Wednesday.

An early spring cold snap with below-normal temperatures may develop late next week through the following weekend.

Download our KOLR 10 weather app