The intermission from cold weather has come to an end with the passage of a strong cold front. The front delivered a round of showers and isolated thunderstorms and even a little snow late in the evening. But, the bigger story is the cold weather it will deliver.

Friday morning is starting out very cold. Winds are strong out of the north, making the wind chill feel like it’s in the teens. You’ll want to grab your best green coat and bundle up!

Temperatures Friday through the weekend will run about 15 to 20° below normal with highs in the 30s and 40s and lows dipping into the teens and 20s.

Temperatures will begin to rebound Monday and we’ll head back into a mild mode during the second half of next week. The warmer weather will come with showers and possibly thunderstorms by Thursday.

Have a wonderful weekend and try to stay warm!

